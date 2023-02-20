ACE Integrated Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore, up 5.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore in December 2022 up 5.93% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 266.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.