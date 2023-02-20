 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ACE Integrated Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore, up 5.93% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 08:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ACE Integrated Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore in December 2022 up 5.93% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 266.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

ACE Integrated Solutions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.25 2.47 1.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.25 2.47 1.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.24 0.65 0.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.23 0.24 0.21
Depreciation 0.03 0.04 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.69 1.19 0.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.06 0.35 -0.12
Other Income 0.01 0.07 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.07 0.42 -0.02
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.06 0.41 -0.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.06 0.41 -0.03
Tax 0.01 0.10 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.05 0.31 -0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.05 0.31 -0.03
Equity Share Capital 10.20 10.20 10.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 0.30 -0.03
Diluted EPS 0.05 0.30 -0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 0.30 -0.03
Diluted EPS 0.05 0.30 -0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited