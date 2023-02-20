ACE Integrated Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore, up 5.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore in December 2022 up 5.93% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 266.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

ACE Integrated EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2021.

ACE Integrated shares closed at 53.20 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 77.33% returns over the last 6 months