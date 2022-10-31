 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ACE ENG Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 10200% Y-o-Y

Oct 31, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ACE ENGITECH are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in September 2022 up 10200% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 71.12% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

ACE ENG shares closed at 15.00 on October 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given 36.86% returns over the last 6 months

ACE ENGITECH
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.10 0.10 0.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.10 0.10 0.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.05 0.01
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.11 0.16 0.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 -0.11 -0.04
Other Income 0.03 0.03 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 -0.08 -0.04
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.01 -0.08 -0.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.01 -0.08 -0.04
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.01 -0.08 -0.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.01 -0.08 -0.04
Equity Share Capital 3.30 3.30 3.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.43 -0.23 -0.12
Diluted EPS -0.43 -0.23 -0.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.43 -0.23 -0.12
Diluted EPS -0.43 -0.23 -0.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 31, 2022 09:44 am
