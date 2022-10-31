ACE ENG Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 10200% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in September 2022 up 10200% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 71.12% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

ACE ENG shares closed at 15.00 on October 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given 36.86% returns over the last 6 months