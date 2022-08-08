 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ACE ENG Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 10200% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ACE ENGITECH are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2022 up 10200% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 139.43% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 140% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.

ACE ENG shares closed at 13.63 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.62% returns over the last 6 months

ACE ENGITECH
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.10 0.25 0.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.10 0.25 0.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.05 0.02
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.16 0.07 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.11 0.14 -0.05
Other Income 0.03 -- 0.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.08 0.14 0.20
Interest 0.00 0.00 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.08 0.14 0.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.08 0.14 0.20
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.08 0.14 0.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.08 0.14 0.20
Equity Share Capital 3.30 3.30 3.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.23 0.42 0.59
Diluted EPS -0.23 0.42 0.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.23 0.42 0.59
Diluted EPS -0.23 0.42 0.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #ACE ENG #ACE ENGITECH #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results
first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:44 am
