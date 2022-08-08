ACE ENG Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 10200% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ACE ENGITECH are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2022 up 10200% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 139.43% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 140% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.
ACE ENG shares closed at 13.63 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.62% returns over the last 6 months
|
|ACE ENGITECH
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.10
|0.25
|0.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.10
|0.25
|0.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.05
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.16
|0.07
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.14
|-0.05
|Other Income
|0.03
|--
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.08
|0.14
|0.20
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.08
|0.14
|0.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.08
|0.14
|0.20
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.08
|0.14
|0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.08
|0.14
|0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|3.30
|3.30
|3.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|0.42
|0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|0.42
|0.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|0.42
|0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|0.42
|0.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited