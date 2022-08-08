ACE ENG Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 10200% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2022 up 10200% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 139.43% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 140% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.

ACE ENG shares closed at 13.63 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.62% returns over the last 6 months