ACE ENG Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 12720% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2022 up 12720% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 256.01% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 260% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.