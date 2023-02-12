ACE ENG Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 12720% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2022 up 12720% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 256.01% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 260% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

ACE ENG EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2021.

ACE ENG shares closed at 15.70 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.80% returns over the last 6 months and 52.13% over the last 12 months.