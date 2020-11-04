ACE Edutrend Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 30.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in September 2020 down 30.88% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2020 down 45.1% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2019.

ACE Edutrend shares closed at 1.60 on March 05, 2020 (BSE)