ACE Edutrend Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 30.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ACE Edutrend are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in September 2020 down 30.88% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2020 down 45.1% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2019.
|ACE Edutrend
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.05
|0.30
|0.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.05
|0.30
|0.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.09
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.10
|1.02
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.01
|0.04
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-0.85
|-0.05
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-0.85
|-0.05
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-0.85
|-0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.07
|-0.85
|-0.05
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|-0.85
|-0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|-0.85
|-0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|9.16
|9.16
|9.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.92
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.92
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.92
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.92
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
