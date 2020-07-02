ACE Edutrend Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 21.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2020 down 21.79% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 up 76.56% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2020 up 350% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.

ACE Edutrend shares closed at 1.60 on March 05, 2020 (BSE)