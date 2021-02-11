ACE Edutrend Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 38.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2020 down 38.46% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020 up 29.37% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

ACE Edutrend shares closed at 1.60 on March 05, 2020 (BSE)