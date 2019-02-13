ACE Edutrend Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 78.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ACE Edutrend are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2018 down 78.71% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2018 down 198.46% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018 down 90% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2017.
ACE Edutrend shares closed at 2.12 on February 08, 2019 (BSE)
|
|ACE Edutrend
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.11
|0.15
|0.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.11
|0.15
|0.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.08
|0.10
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.33
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.21
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.01
|0.08
|--
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-0.25
|0.20
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-0.25
|0.20
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-0.25
|0.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.19
|-0.25
|0.20
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.19
|-0.25
|0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.19
|-0.25
|0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|9.16
|9.16
|9.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-0.27
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-0.27
|0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-0.27
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-0.27
|0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited