ACE Edutrend Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 78.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2018 down 78.71% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2018 down 198.46% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018 down 90% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2017.

ACE Edutrend shares closed at 2.12 on February 08, 2019 (BSE)