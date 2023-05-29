Accuracy Shippi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 199.29 crore, down 22.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 199.29 crore in March 2023 down 22.06% from Rs. 255.71 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2023 up 187.03% from Rs. 4.29 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.75 crore in March 2023 up 621.48% from Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2022.

Accuracy Shippi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.85 in March 2022.

Accuracy Shippi shares closed at 11.70 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -38.06% returns over the last 6 months and -53.53% over the last 12 months.