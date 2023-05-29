English
    Accuracy Shippi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 199.29 crore, down 22.06% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Accuracy Shipping are:

    Net Sales at Rs 199.29 crore in March 2023 down 22.06% from Rs. 255.71 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2023 up 187.03% from Rs. 4.29 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.75 crore in March 2023 up 621.48% from Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2022.

    Accuracy Shippi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.85 in March 2022.

    Accuracy Shippi shares closed at 11.70 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -38.06% returns over the last 6 months and -53.53% over the last 12 months.

    Accuracy Shipping
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations199.29203.19255.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations199.29203.19255.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods79.0379.1666.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.96-7.72-11.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.183.952.43
    Depreciation3.573.373.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses106.51119.57197.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.964.87-2.61
    Other Income0.220.280.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.185.15-1.80
    Interest2.733.232.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.451.92-4.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.451.92-4.16
    Tax0.721.330.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.730.59-4.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.730.59-4.29
    Equity Share Capital15.0615.0615.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.250.39-2.85
    Diluted EPS0.210.33-2.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.250.39-2.85
    Diluted EPS0.210.33-2.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Accuracy Shippi #Accuracy Shipping #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shipping
    first published: May 29, 2023 11:25 am