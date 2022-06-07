 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Accuracy Shippi Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 255.71 crore, up 84.14% Y-o-Y

Jun 07, 2022 / 09:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Accuracy Shipping are:

Net Sales at Rs 255.71 crore in March 2022 up 84.14% from Rs. 138.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.29 crore in March 2022 down 192.04% from Rs. 4.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2022 down 84.5% from Rs. 9.61 crore in March 2021.

Accuracy Shippi shares closed at 240.15 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.63% returns over the last 6 months and 238.48% over the last 12 months.

Accuracy Shipping
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 255.71 216.30 138.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 255.71 216.30 138.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 66.66 22.26 4.68
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.12 -1.78 0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.43 2.77 1.61
Depreciation 3.29 3.22 4.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 197.07 175.19 123.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.61 14.64 4.40
Other Income 0.81 0.48 0.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.80 15.12 5.21
Interest 2.36 2.27 -1.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.16 12.85 6.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.16 12.85 6.72
Tax 0.12 2.75 2.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.29 10.10 4.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.29 10.10 4.66
Equity Share Capital 15.06 15.06 15.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.85 6.71 3.09
Diluted EPS -2.37 6.71 3.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.85 6.71 3.09
Diluted EPS -2.37 6.71 3.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Accuracy Shippi #Accuracy Shipping #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shipping
first published: Jun 7, 2022 09:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.