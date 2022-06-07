Accuracy Shippi Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 255.71 crore, up 84.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 255.71 crore in March 2022 up 84.14% from Rs. 138.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.29 crore in March 2022 down 192.04% from Rs. 4.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2022 down 84.5% from Rs. 9.61 crore in March 2021.

Accuracy Shippi shares closed at 240.15 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.63% returns over the last 6 months and 238.48% over the last 12 months.