Accuracy Shippi Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 255.71 crore, up 84.14% Y-o-Y
June 07, 2022 / 09:04 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Accuracy Shipping are:
Net Sales at Rs 255.71 crore in March 2022 up 84.14% from Rs. 138.87 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.29 crore in March 2022 down 192.04% from Rs. 4.66 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2022 down 84.5% from Rs. 9.61 crore in March 2021.
Accuracy Shippi shares closed at 240.15 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.63% returns over the last 6 months and 238.48% over the last 12 months.
|Accuracy Shipping
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|255.71
|216.30
|138.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|255.71
|216.30
|138.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|66.66
|22.26
|4.68
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-11.12
|-1.78
|0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.43
|2.77
|1.61
|Depreciation
|3.29
|3.22
|4.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|197.07
|175.19
|123.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.61
|14.64
|4.40
|Other Income
|0.81
|0.48
|0.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.80
|15.12
|5.21
|Interest
|2.36
|2.27
|-1.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.16
|12.85
|6.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.16
|12.85
|6.72
|Tax
|0.12
|2.75
|2.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.29
|10.10
|4.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.29
|10.10
|4.66
|Equity Share Capital
|15.06
|15.06
|15.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.85
|6.71
|3.09
|Diluted EPS
|-2.37
|6.71
|3.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.85
|6.71
|3.09
|Diluted EPS
|-2.37
|6.71
|3.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited