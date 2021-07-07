Accuracy Shippi Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 138.87 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y
July 07, 2021 / 08:55 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Accuracy Shipping are:
Net Sales at Rs 138.87 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.
|Accuracy Shipping
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|138.87
|107.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|138.87
|107.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.68
|2.62
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.04
|-0.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.61
|1.60
|Depreciation
|4.40
|2.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|123.74
|93.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.40
|7.33
|Other Income
|0.81
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.21
|7.39
|Interest
|-1.51
|2.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.72
|5.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6.72
|5.04
|Tax
|2.06
|1.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.66
|3.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.66
|3.64
|Equity Share Capital
|15.06
|15.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.09
|2.06
|Diluted EPS
|3.09
|2.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.09
|2.06
|Diluted EPS
|3.09
|2.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited