    Accuracy Shippi Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 141.53 crore, down 42.11% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 03:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Accuracy Shipping are:

    Net Sales at Rs 141.53 crore in June 2023 down 42.11% from Rs. 244.48 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.76 crore in June 2023 down 211.89% from Rs. 3.36 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.96 crore in June 2023 down 72.84% from Rs. 10.90 crore in June 2022.

    Accuracy Shippi shares closed at 9.50 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -49.44% returns over the last 6 months and -54.65% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations141.53199.29244.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations141.53199.29244.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods45.0779.0361.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.27-0.96-3.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.774.182.45
    Depreciation3.023.572.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses73.75106.51173.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.356.968.14
    Other Income0.290.220.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.067.188.41
    Interest3.022.732.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.084.455.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.084.455.60
    Tax0.680.722.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.763.733.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.763.733.36
    Equity Share Capital15.0615.0615.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.250.252.23
    Diluted EPS-0.250.211.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.250.252.23
    Diluted EPS-0.250.211.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 03:44 pm

