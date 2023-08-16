Accuracy Shippi Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 141.53 crore, down 42.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 141.53 crore in June 2023 down 42.11% from Rs. 244.48 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.76 crore in June 2023 down 211.89% from Rs. 3.36 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.96 crore in June 2023 down 72.84% from Rs. 10.90 crore in June 2022.

Accuracy Shippi shares closed at 9.50 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -49.44% returns over the last 6 months and -54.65% over the last 12 months.