Accuracy Shippi Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 158.68 crore, up 300.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.68 crore in June 2021 up 300.13% from Rs. 39.66 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.42 crore in June 2021 up 4457.14% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.89 crore in June 2021 up 238.32% from Rs. 3.81 crore in June 2020.

Accuracy Shippi EPS has increased to Rs. 3.60 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2020.

Accuracy Shippi shares closed at 111.95 on August 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 69.24% returns over the last 6 months and 181.28% over the last 12 months.