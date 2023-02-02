Accuracy Shippi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 203.19 crore, down 6.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Accuracy Shipping are:Net Sales at Rs 203.19 crore in December 2022 down 6.06% from Rs. 216.30 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 down 94.18% from Rs. 10.10 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.52 crore in December 2022 down 53.54% from Rs. 18.34 crore in December 2021.
Accuracy Shippi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.71 in December 2021.
|Accuracy Shippi shares closed at 175.90 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.34% returns over the last 6 months and -10.89% over the last 12 months.
|Accuracy Shipping
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|203.19
|228.69
|216.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|203.19
|228.69
|216.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|79.16
|47.33
|22.26
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.72
|-4.75
|-1.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.95
|3.42
|2.77
|Depreciation
|3.37
|2.91
|3.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|119.57
|177.82
|175.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.87
|1.96
|14.64
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.68
|0.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.15
|2.64
|15.12
|Interest
|3.23
|2.99
|2.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.92
|-0.36
|12.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.92
|-0.36
|12.85
|Tax
|1.33
|-0.60
|2.75
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.59
|0.24
|10.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.59
|0.24
|10.10
|Equity Share Capital
|15.06
|15.06
|15.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.39
|0.16
|6.71
|Diluted EPS
|0.33
|0.13
|6.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.39
|0.16
|6.71
|Diluted EPS
|0.33
|0.13
|6.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited