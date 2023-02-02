 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Accuracy Shippi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 203.19 crore, down 6.06% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Accuracy Shipping are:Net Sales at Rs 203.19 crore in December 2022 down 6.06% from Rs. 216.30 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 down 94.18% from Rs. 10.10 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.52 crore in December 2022 down 53.54% from Rs. 18.34 crore in December 2021.
Accuracy Shippi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.71 in December 2021. Accuracy Shippi shares closed at 175.90 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.34% returns over the last 6 months and -10.89% over the last 12 months.
Accuracy Shipping
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations203.19228.69216.30
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations203.19228.69216.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods79.1647.3322.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.72-4.75-1.78
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.953.422.77
Depreciation3.372.913.22
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses119.57177.82175.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.871.9614.64
Other Income0.280.680.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.152.6415.12
Interest3.232.992.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.92-0.3612.85
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.92-0.3612.85
Tax1.33-0.602.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.590.2410.10
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.590.2410.10
Equity Share Capital15.0615.0615.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.390.166.71
Diluted EPS0.330.136.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.390.166.71
Diluted EPS0.330.136.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Accuracy Shippi #Accuracy Shipping #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shipping
first published: Feb 2, 2023 11:22 pm