    Accuracy Shippi Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 238.12 crore, up 25.47% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 11:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Accuracy Shipping are:

    Net Sales at Rs 238.12 crore in September 2022 up 25.47% from Rs. 189.78 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2022 down 94.06% from Rs. 6.92 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.23 crore in September 2022 down 66.06% from Rs. 15.41 crore in September 2021.

    Accuracy Shippi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.59 in September 2021.

    Accuracy Shippi shares closed at 193.95 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.58% returns over the last 6 months and 1.81% over the last 12 months.

    Accuracy Shipping
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations238.12248.84189.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations238.12248.84189.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods61.6362.9822.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.00-4.21-1.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.872.772.28
    Depreciation3.072.593.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses174.23176.74151.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.317.9811.92
    Other Income0.850.200.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.168.1712.36
    Interest2.983.031.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.825.1410.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.825.1410.64
    Tax-0.892.603.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.072.556.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.072.556.92
    Minority Interest0.34-0.410.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.412.136.92
    Equity Share Capital15.0615.0615.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.271.424.59
    Diluted EPS0.231.184.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.051.424.59
    Diluted EPS0.231.184.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:00 pm