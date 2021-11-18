Accuracy Shippi Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 189.78 crore, up 55.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 189.78 crore in September 2021 up 55.17% from Rs. 122.30 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.92 crore in September 2021 up 536.72% from Rs. 1.09 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.41 crore in September 2021 up 40.6% from Rs. 10.96 crore in September 2020.

Accuracy Shippi EPS has increased to Rs. 4.59 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.74 in September 2020.

Accuracy Shippi shares closed at 186.80 on November 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 208.00% returns over the last 6 months and 466.06% over the last 12 months.