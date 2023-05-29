English
    Accuracy Shippi Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 177.55 crore, down 30.37% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Accuracy Shipping are:

    Net Sales at Rs 177.55 crore in March 2023 down 30.37% from Rs. 255.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2023 up 226.86% from Rs. 4.50 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.79 crore in March 2023 up 766.91% from Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2022.

    Accuracy Shippi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.99 in March 2022.

    Accuracy Shippi shares closed at 11.70 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -38.06% returns over the last 6 months and -53.53% over the last 12 months.

    Accuracy Shipping
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations177.55212.82255.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations177.55212.82255.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods53.5388.7173.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.96-8.36-12.06
    Power & Fuel----2.70
    Employees Cost2.974.53--
    Depreciation3.143.543.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses107.06120.26190.35
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.894.14-2.87
    Other Income-0.240.650.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.654.79-1.99
    Interest2.213.542.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.441.26-4.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.441.26-4.35
    Tax0.741.360.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.71-0.10-4.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.71-0.10-4.39
    Minority Interest-----0.11
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.71-0.10-4.50
    Equity Share Capital15.0615.0615.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.38-0.07-2.99
    Diluted EPS0.32-0.06-2.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.38-0.07-2.99
    Diluted EPS0.32-0.06-2.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

