Accuracy Shippi Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 255.01 crore, up 89.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 255.01 crore in March 2022 up 89.22% from Rs. 134.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.50 crore in March 2022 down 207.15% from Rs. 4.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2022 down 84.84% from Rs. 8.97 crore in March 2021.

Accuracy Shippi shares closed at 258.30 on June 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.75% returns over the last 6 months and 204.24% over the last 12 months.