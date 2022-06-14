 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Accuracy Shippi Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 255.01 crore, up 89.22% Y-o-Y

Jun 14, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Accuracy Shipping are:

Net Sales at Rs 255.01 crore in March 2022 up 89.22% from Rs. 134.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.50 crore in March 2022 down 207.15% from Rs. 4.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2022 down 84.84% from Rs. 8.97 crore in March 2021.

Accuracy Shippi shares closed at 258.30 on June 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.75% returns over the last 6 months and 204.24% over the last 12 months.

Accuracy Shipping
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 255.01 218.67 134.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 255.01 218.67 134.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 73.54 22.26 10.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.06 -2.28 0.39
Power & Fuel 2.70 3.02 --
Employees Cost -- -- 2.04
Depreciation 3.35 3.25 4.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 190.35 177.71 113.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.87 14.72 3.73
Other Income 0.88 0.52 0.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.99 15.24 4.56
Interest 2.37 2.27 -1.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.35 12.97 6.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.35 12.97 6.07
Tax 0.04 2.78 1.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.39 10.19 4.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.39 10.19 4.20
Minority Interest -0.11 -0.55 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.50 9.64 4.20
Equity Share Capital 15.06 15.06 15.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.99 6.40 2.79
Diluted EPS -2.49 6.40 2.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.99 6.40 2.79
Diluted EPS -2.49 6.40 2.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 14, 2022 09:44 am
