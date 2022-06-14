Accuracy Shippi Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 255.01 crore, up 89.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Accuracy Shipping are:
Net Sales at Rs 255.01 crore in March 2022 up 89.22% from Rs. 134.77 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.50 crore in March 2022 down 207.15% from Rs. 4.20 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2022 down 84.84% from Rs. 8.97 crore in March 2021.
Accuracy Shippi shares closed at 258.30 on June 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.75% returns over the last 6 months and 204.24% over the last 12 months.
|
|Accuracy Shipping
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|255.01
|218.67
|134.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|255.01
|218.67
|134.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|73.54
|22.26
|10.93
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-12.06
|-2.28
|0.39
|Power & Fuel
|2.70
|3.02
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|--
|2.04
|Depreciation
|3.35
|3.25
|4.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|190.35
|177.71
|113.27
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.87
|14.72
|3.73
|Other Income
|0.88
|0.52
|0.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.99
|15.24
|4.56
|Interest
|2.37
|2.27
|-1.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.35
|12.97
|6.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.35
|12.97
|6.07
|Tax
|0.04
|2.78
|1.87
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.39
|10.19
|4.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.39
|10.19
|4.20
|Minority Interest
|-0.11
|-0.55
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.50
|9.64
|4.20
|Equity Share Capital
|15.06
|15.06
|15.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.99
|6.40
|2.79
|Diluted EPS
|-2.49
|6.40
|2.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.99
|6.40
|2.79
|Diluted EPS
|-2.49
|6.40
|2.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited