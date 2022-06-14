English
    Accuracy Shippi Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 255.01 crore, up 89.22% Y-o-Y

    June 14, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Accuracy Shipping are:

    Net Sales at Rs 255.01 crore in March 2022 up 89.22% from Rs. 134.77 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.50 crore in March 2022 down 207.15% from Rs. 4.20 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2022 down 84.84% from Rs. 8.97 crore in March 2021.

    Accuracy Shippi shares closed at 258.30 on June 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.75% returns over the last 6 months and 204.24% over the last 12 months.

    Accuracy Shipping
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations255.01218.67134.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations255.01218.67134.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods73.5422.2610.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.06-2.280.39
    Power & Fuel2.703.02--
    Employees Cost----2.04
    Depreciation3.353.254.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses190.35177.71113.27
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.8714.723.73
    Other Income0.880.520.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.9915.244.56
    Interest2.372.27-1.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.3512.976.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.3512.976.07
    Tax0.042.781.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.3910.194.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.3910.194.20
    Minority Interest-0.11-0.55--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.509.644.20
    Equity Share Capital15.0615.0615.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.996.402.79
    Diluted EPS-2.496.402.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.996.402.79
    Diluted EPS-2.496.402.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Accuracy Shippi #Accuracy Shipping #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shipping
    first published: Jun 14, 2022 09:44 am
