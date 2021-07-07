Accuracy Shippi Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 134.77 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y
July 07, 2021 / 09:07 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Accuracy Shipping are:
Net Sales at Rs 134.77 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.
Accuracy Shippi shares closed at 79.40 on July 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 113.73% returns over the last 6 months and 104.90% over the last 12 months.
|Accuracy Shipping
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|134.77
|113.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|134.77
|113.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.93
|2.62
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.39
|-1.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.04
|1.65
|Depreciation
|4.41
|2.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|113.27
|100.37
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.73
|7.90
|Other Income
|0.83
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.56
|7.97
|Interest
|-1.51
|2.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.07
|5.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6.07
|5.07
|Tax
|1.87
|1.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.20
|3.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.20
|3.52
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|4.20
|3.52
|Equity Share Capital
|15.06
|15.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.79
|2.31
|Diluted EPS
|2.79
|2.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.79
|2.31
|Diluted EPS
|2.79
|2.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
