Accuracy Shippi Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 142.14 crore, down 42.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 142.14 crore in June 2023 down 42.88% from Rs. 248.84 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.72 crore in June 2023 down 274.32% from Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.02 crore in June 2023 down 71.93% from Rs. 10.76 crore in June 2022.

Accuracy Shippi shares closed at 9.50 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -49.44% returns over the last 6 months and -54.65% over the last 12 months.