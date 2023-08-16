English
    Accuracy Shippi Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 142.14 crore, down 42.88% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 03:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Accuracy Shipping are:

    Net Sales at Rs 142.14 crore in June 2023 down 42.88% from Rs. 248.84 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.72 crore in June 2023 down 274.32% from Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.02 crore in June 2023 down 71.93% from Rs. 10.76 crore in June 2022.

    Accuracy Shippi shares closed at 9.50 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -49.44% returns over the last 6 months and -54.65% over the last 12 months.

    Accuracy Shipping
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations142.14177.55248.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations142.14177.55248.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods45.0753.5362.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.271.96-4.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.812.972.77
    Depreciation3.023.142.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses74.27107.06176.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.298.897.98
    Other Income0.29-0.240.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax--8.658.17
    Interest3.022.213.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.026.445.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.026.445.14
    Tax0.700.742.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.725.712.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.725.712.55
    Minority Interest-----0.41
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.725.712.13
    Equity Share Capital15.0615.0615.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.250.381.42
    Diluted EPS-0.250.321.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.250.381.42
    Diluted EPS-0.250.321.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

