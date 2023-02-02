Accuracy Shippi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 212.82 crore, down 2.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Accuracy Shipping are:Net Sales at Rs 212.82 crore in December 2022 down 2.67% from Rs. 218.67 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 101.08% from Rs. 9.64 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.33 crore in December 2022 down 54.95% from Rs. 18.49 crore in December 2021.
|Accuracy Shippi shares closed at 175.90 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.59% returns over the last 6 months and -9.77% over the last 12 months.
|Accuracy Shipping
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|212.82
|238.12
|218.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|212.82
|238.12
|218.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|88.71
|61.63
|22.26
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.36
|-6.00
|-2.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|3.02
|Employees Cost
|4.53
|3.87
|--
|Depreciation
|3.54
|3.07
|3.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|120.26
|174.23
|177.71
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.14
|1.31
|14.72
|Other Income
|0.65
|0.85
|0.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.79
|2.16
|15.24
|Interest
|3.54
|2.98
|2.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.26
|-0.82
|12.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.26
|-0.82
|12.97
|Tax
|1.36
|-0.89
|2.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.10
|0.07
|10.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.10
|0.07
|10.19
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.34
|-0.55
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.10
|0.41
|9.64
|Equity Share Capital
|15.06
|15.06
|15.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.27
|6.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.23
|6.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.05
|6.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.23
|6.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited