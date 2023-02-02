 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Accuracy Shippi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 212.82 crore, down 2.67% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 02:56 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Accuracy Shipping are:Net Sales at Rs 212.82 crore in December 2022 down 2.67% from Rs. 218.67 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 101.08% from Rs. 9.64 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.33 crore in December 2022 down 54.95% from Rs. 18.49 crore in December 2021. Accuracy Shippi shares closed at 175.90 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.59% returns over the last 6 months and -9.77% over the last 12 months.
Accuracy Shipping
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations212.82238.12218.67
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations212.82238.12218.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods88.7161.6322.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.36-6.00-2.28
Power & Fuel----3.02
Employees Cost4.533.87--
Depreciation3.543.073.25
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses120.26174.23177.71
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.141.3114.72
Other Income0.650.850.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.792.1615.24
Interest3.542.982.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.26-0.8212.97
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.26-0.8212.97
Tax1.36-0.892.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.100.0710.19
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.100.0710.19
Minority Interest--0.34-0.55
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.100.419.64
Equity Share Capital15.0615.0615.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.070.276.40
Diluted EPS-0.060.236.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.070.056.40
Diluted EPS-0.060.236.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

