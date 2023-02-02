English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Accuracy Shippi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 212.82 crore, down 2.67% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 02:56 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Accuracy Shipping are:Net Sales at Rs 212.82 crore in December 2022 down 2.67% from Rs. 218.67 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 101.08% from Rs. 9.64 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.33 crore in December 2022 down 54.95% from Rs. 18.49 crore in December 2021.Accuracy Shippi shares closed at 175.90 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.59% returns over the last 6 months and -9.77% over the last 12 months.
    Accuracy Shipping
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations212.82238.12218.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations212.82238.12218.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods88.7161.6322.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.36-6.00-2.28
    Power & Fuel----3.02
    Employees Cost4.533.87--
    Depreciation3.543.073.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses120.26174.23177.71
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.141.3114.72
    Other Income0.650.850.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.792.1615.24
    Interest3.542.982.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.26-0.8212.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.26-0.8212.97
    Tax1.36-0.892.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.100.0710.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.100.0710.19
    Minority Interest--0.34-0.55
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.100.419.64
    Equity Share Capital15.0615.0615.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.276.40
    Diluted EPS-0.060.236.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.056.40
    Diluted EPS-0.060.236.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited