Accuracy Shippi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 212.82 crore, down 2.67% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 212.82 238.12 218.67 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 212.82 238.12 218.67 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 88.71 61.63 22.26 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.36 -6.00 -2.28 Power & Fuel -- -- 3.02 Employees Cost 4.53 3.87 -- Depreciation 3.54 3.07 3.25 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 120.26 174.23 177.71 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.14 1.31 14.72 Other Income 0.65 0.85 0.52 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.79 2.16 15.24 Interest 3.54 2.98 2.27 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.26 -0.82 12.97 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1.26 -0.82 12.97 Tax 1.36 -0.89 2.78 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.10 0.07 10.19 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.10 0.07 10.19 Minority Interest -- 0.34 -0.55 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.10 0.41 9.64 Equity Share Capital 15.06 15.06 15.06 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.07 0.27 6.40 Diluted EPS -0.06 0.23 6.40 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.07 0.05 6.40 Diluted EPS -0.06 0.23 6.40 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited