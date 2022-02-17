English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Accuracy Shippi Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 218.67 crore, up 92.42% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2022 / 01:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Accuracy Shipping are:

    Net Sales at Rs 218.67 crore in December 2021 up 92.42% from Rs. 113.64 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.64 crore in December 2021 up 173.72% from Rs. 3.52 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.49 crore in December 2021 up 82.35% from Rs. 10.14 crore in December 2020.

    Accuracy Shippi EPS has increased to Rs. 6.40 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.31 in December 2020.

    Close

    Accuracy Shippi shares closed at 234.40 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 120.40% returns over the last 6 months and 311.95% over the last 12 months.

    Accuracy Shipping
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations218.67189.78113.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations218.67189.78113.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.2622.412.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.28-1.12-1.06
    Power & Fuel3.02----
    Employees Cost--2.281.65
    Depreciation3.253.052.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses177.71151.24100.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.7211.927.90
    Other Income0.520.430.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.2412.367.97
    Interest2.271.722.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.9710.645.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.9710.645.07
    Tax2.783.721.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.196.923.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.196.923.52
    Minority Interest-0.550.00--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.646.923.52
    Equity Share Capital15.0615.0615.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.404.592.31
    Diluted EPS6.404.592.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.404.592.31
    Diluted EPS6.404.592.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Accuracy Shippi #Accuracy Shipping #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shipping
    first published: Feb 17, 2022 01:46 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.