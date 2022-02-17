Accuracy Shippi Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 218.67 crore, up 92.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 218.67 crore in December 2021 up 92.42% from Rs. 113.64 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.64 crore in December 2021 up 173.72% from Rs. 3.52 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.49 crore in December 2021 up 82.35% from Rs. 10.14 crore in December 2020.

Accuracy Shippi EPS has increased to Rs. 6.40 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.31 in December 2020.

Accuracy Shippi shares closed at 234.40 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 120.40% returns over the last 6 months and 311.95% over the last 12 months.