English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Accelya Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.28 crore, up 16.35% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:24 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Accelya Solutions India are:Net Sales at Rs 106.28 crore in June 2023 up 16.35% from Rs. 91.35 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.40 crore in June 2023 up 8.77% from Rs. 27.03 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.35 crore in June 2023 up 7.56% from Rs. 44.95 crore in June 2022.
    Accelya EPS has increased to Rs. 19.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 18.11 in June 2022.Accelya shares closed at 1,416.20 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.34% returns over the last 6 months and 55.20% over the last 12 months.
    Accelya Solutions India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations106.28103.8891.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations106.28103.8891.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost35.9737.9233.45
    Depreciation8.448.229.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.0623.6918.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.8234.0530.24
    Other Income3.093.545.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.9137.5935.76
    Interest0.420.480.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.4837.1135.09
    Exceptional Items--11.63--
    P/L Before Tax39.4848.7435.09
    Tax10.0812.608.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.4036.1427.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.4036.1427.03
    Equity Share Capital14.9314.9314.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.7024.2118.11
    Diluted EPS19.7024.2118.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.7024.2118.11
    Diluted EPS19.7024.2118.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Accelya #Accelya Solutions India #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:11 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!