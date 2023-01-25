 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Accelya Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.80 crore, up 28.01% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 10:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Accelya Solutions India are:

Net Sales at Rs 98.80 crore in December 2022 up 28.01% from Rs. 77.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.30 crore in December 2022 up 61.12% from Rs. 14.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.59 crore in December 2022 up 34.52% from Rs. 29.43 crore in December 2021.

Accelya Solutions India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 98.80 102.64 77.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 98.80 102.64 77.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 37.24 36.65 33.22
Depreciation 8.15 8.98 8.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.93 18.96 16.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.49 38.05 18.83
Other Income 1.96 1.85 1.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.44 39.90 20.44
Interest 0.55 0.61 0.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.89 39.29 19.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.89 39.29 19.53
Tax 7.59 9.62 5.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.30 29.67 14.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.30 29.67 14.46
Equity Share Capital 14.93 14.93 14.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.61 19.88 9.68
Diluted EPS 15.61 19.88 9.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.61 19.88 9.68
Diluted EPS 15.61 19.88 9.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
