Accelya Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.80 crore, up 28.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.80 crore in December 2022 up 28.01% from Rs. 77.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.30 crore in December 2022 up 61.12% from Rs. 14.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.59 crore in December 2022 up 34.52% from Rs. 29.43 crore in December 2021.