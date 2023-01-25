English
    Accelya Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.80 crore, up 28.01% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Accelya Solutions India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 98.80 crore in December 2022 up 28.01% from Rs. 77.18 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.30 crore in December 2022 up 61.12% from Rs. 14.46 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.59 crore in December 2022 up 34.52% from Rs. 29.43 crore in December 2021.

    Accelya Solutions India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations98.80102.6477.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations98.80102.6477.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.2436.6533.22
    Depreciation8.158.988.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.9318.9616.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.4938.0518.83
    Other Income1.961.851.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.4439.9020.44
    Interest0.550.610.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.8939.2919.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.8939.2919.53
    Tax7.599.625.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.3029.6714.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.3029.6714.46
    Equity Share Capital14.9314.9314.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.6119.889.68
    Diluted EPS15.6119.889.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.6119.889.68
    Diluted EPS15.6119.889.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited