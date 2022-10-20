Accelya Kale Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 102.64 crore, up 36.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.64 crore in September 2022 up 36.03% from Rs. 75.45 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.67 crore in September 2022 up 82.42% from Rs. 16.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.88 crore in September 2022 up 61.8% from Rs. 30.21 crore in September 2021.

Accelya Kale EPS has increased to Rs. 19.88 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.90 in September 2021.

Accelya Kale shares closed at 1,205.30 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 29.04% returns over the last 6 months and -8.13% over the last 12 months.