Accelya Kale Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 51.82 crore, down 51.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.82 crore in September 2020 down 51.84% from Rs. 107.59 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.07 crore in September 2020 down 77.33% from Rs. 40.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.58 crore in September 2020 down 64.8% from Rs. 61.30 crore in September 2019.

Accelya Kale EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.08 in September 2020 from Rs. 26.80 in September 2019.

Accelya Kale shares closed at 924.85 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 2.27% returns over the last 6 months and -1.94% over the last 12 months.