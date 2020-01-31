Accelya Kale Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 113.60 crore, up 5.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.60 crore in December 2019 up 5.43% from Rs. 107.75 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.02 crore in December 2019 down 10.71% from Rs. 30.26 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.22 crore in December 2019 down 7.37% from Rs. 49.90 crore in December 2018.

Accelya Kale EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.10 in December 2019 from Rs. 20.27 in December 2018.

Accelya Kale shares closed at 1,057.50 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 34.36% returns over the last 6 months and 14.68% over the last 12 months.