Accelya Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 122.50 crore, up 18.8% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 122.50 119.46 103.03 Other Operating Income -- -- 0.08 Total Income From Operations 122.50 119.46 103.12 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 36.11 37.92 33.72 Depreciation 8.44 8.22 9.19 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 37.20 36.91 27.18 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.75 36.41 33.02 Other Income 3.20 1.95 1.99 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.95 38.36 35.01 Interest 0.42 0.48 0.67 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 43.53 37.88 34.34 Exceptional Items -- 11.63 -- P/L Before Tax 43.53 49.50 34.34 Tax 11.42 13.21 9.17 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.11 36.29 25.17 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 32.11 36.29 25.17 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 32.11 36.29 25.17 Equity Share Capital 14.93 14.93 14.93 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 21.51 24.32 16.86 Diluted EPS 21.51 24.32 16.86 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 21.51 24.32 16.86 Diluted EPS 21.51 24.32 16.86 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited