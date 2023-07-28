English
    Accelya Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 122.50 crore, up 18.8% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Accelya Solutions India are:Net Sales at Rs 122.50 crore in June 2023 up 18.8% from Rs. 103.12 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.11 crore in June 2023 up 27.59% from Rs. 25.17 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.39 crore in June 2023 up 18.53% from Rs. 44.20 crore in June 2022.
    Accelya EPS has increased to Rs. 21.51 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.86 in June 2022.Accelya shares closed at 1,416.20 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.34% returns over the last 6 months and 55.20% over the last 12 months.
    Accelya Solutions India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations122.50119.46103.03
    Other Operating Income----0.08
    Total Income From Operations122.50119.46103.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost36.1137.9233.72
    Depreciation8.448.229.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.2036.9127.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.7536.4133.02
    Other Income3.201.951.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.9538.3635.01
    Interest0.420.480.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax43.5337.8834.34
    Exceptional Items--11.63--
    P/L Before Tax43.5349.5034.34
    Tax11.4213.219.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.1136.2925.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.1136.2925.17
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates32.1136.2925.17
    Equity Share Capital14.9314.9314.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.5124.3216.86
    Diluted EPS21.5124.3216.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.5124.3216.86
    Diluted EPS21.5124.3216.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 08:00 pm

