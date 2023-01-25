Accelya Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.13 crore, up 28.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Accelya Solutions India are:Net Sales at Rs 112.13 crore in December 2022 up 28.57% from Rs. 87.22 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.21 crore in December 2022 up 48.53% from Rs. 16.98 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.21 crore in December 2022 up 28.57% from Rs. 32.83 crore in December 2021.
Accelya EPS has increased to Rs. 16.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.38 in December 2021.
|Accelya shares closed at 1,651.05 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 81.58% returns over the last 6 months and 64.23% over the last 12 months.
|Accelya Solutions India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|112.13
|115.27
|87.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|112.13
|115.27
|87.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|37.09
|36.74
|34.11
|Depreciation
|8.15
|8.98
|8.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35.10
|26.94
|22.19
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|31.79
|42.61
|21.93
|Other Income
|2.27
|1.90
|1.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|34.06
|44.51
|23.84
|Interest
|0.55
|0.61
|0.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|33.51
|43.90
|22.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|33.51
|43.90
|22.92
|Tax
|8.30
|10.79
|5.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|25.21
|33.11
|16.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|25.21
|33.11
|16.98
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|25.21
|33.11
|16.98
|Equity Share Capital
|14.93
|14.93
|14.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|16.89
|22.18
|11.38
|Diluted EPS
|16.89
|22.18
|11.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|16.89
|22.18
|11.38
|Diluted EPS
|16.89
|22.18
|11.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited