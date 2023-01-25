 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Accelya Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.13 crore, up 28.57% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:15 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Accelya Solutions India are:Net Sales at Rs 112.13 crore in December 2022 up 28.57% from Rs. 87.22 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.21 crore in December 2022 up 48.53% from Rs. 16.98 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.21 crore in December 2022 up 28.57% from Rs. 32.83 crore in December 2021.
Accelya EPS has increased to Rs. 16.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.38 in December 2021. Accelya shares closed at 1,651.05 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 81.58% returns over the last 6 months and 64.23% over the last 12 months.
Accelya Solutions India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations112.13115.2787.22
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations112.13115.2787.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost37.0936.7434.11
Depreciation8.158.988.99
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses35.1026.9422.19
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.7942.6121.93
Other Income2.271.901.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.0644.5123.84
Interest0.550.610.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.5143.9022.92
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax33.5143.9022.92
Tax8.3010.795.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.2133.1116.98
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.2133.1116.98
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates25.2133.1116.98
Equity Share Capital14.9314.9314.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.8922.1811.38
Diluted EPS16.8922.1811.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.8922.1811.38
Diluted EPS16.8922.1811.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

