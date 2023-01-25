Accelya Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.13 crore, up 28.57% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 112.13 115.27 87.22 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 112.13 115.27 87.22 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 37.09 36.74 34.11 Depreciation 8.15 8.98 8.99 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 35.10 26.94 22.19 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.79 42.61 21.93 Other Income 2.27 1.90 1.91 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.06 44.51 23.84 Interest 0.55 0.61 0.92 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.51 43.90 22.92 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 33.51 43.90 22.92 Tax 8.30 10.79 5.95 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.21 33.11 16.98 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.21 33.11 16.98 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 25.21 33.11 16.98 Equity Share Capital 14.93 14.93 14.93 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 16.89 22.18 11.38 Diluted EPS 16.89 22.18 11.38 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 16.89 22.18 11.38 Diluted EPS 16.89 22.18 11.38 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited