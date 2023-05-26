Accel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.02 crore, up 53.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.02 crore in March 2023 up 53.56% from Rs. 31.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 83.91% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.82 crore in March 2023 up 72.66% from Rs. 3.95 crore in March 2022.

Accel EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2022.

Accel shares closed at 14.24 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.48% returns over the last 6 months and -40.54% over the last 12 months.