Accel Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36.32 crore, up 16.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.32 crore in June 2023 up 16.21% from Rs. 31.25 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2023 up 47.7% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.62 crore in June 2023 up 11.86% from Rs. 4.13 crore in June 2022.

Accel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2022.

Accel shares closed at 24.58 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 74.08% returns over the last 6 months and 35.43% over the last 12 months.