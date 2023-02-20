Accel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.89 crore, up 40.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.89 crore in December 2022 up 40.1% from Rs. 29.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2022 down 35.59% from Rs. 2.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.34 crore in December 2022 up 5.84% from Rs. 5.99 crore in December 2021.