Accel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.89 crore, up 40.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.89 crore in December 2022 up 40.1% from Rs. 29.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2022 down 35.59% from Rs. 2.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.34 crore in December 2022 up 5.84% from Rs. 5.99 crore in December 2021.

Accel EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.44 in December 2021.

Accel shares closed at 13.89 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.66% returns over the last 6 months and -43.99% over the last 12 months.