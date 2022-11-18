English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Accel Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.49 crore, up 24.03% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:27 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Accel are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34.49 crore in September 2022 up 24.03% from Rs. 27.81 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2022 up 97.23% from Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.54 crore in September 2022 up 16.11% from Rs. 3.91 crore in September 2021.

    Accel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in September 2021.

    Accel shares closed at 17.60 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.89% returns over the last 6 months and 30.56% over the last 12 months.

    Accel
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.4931.7827.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.4931.7827.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.6311.898.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.91-2.790.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.5212.227.30
    Depreciation1.851.631.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.746.968.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.661.871.50
    Other Income0.030.470.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.692.352.11
    Interest1.721.461.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.970.890.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.970.890.73
    Tax0.290.000.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.680.890.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.680.890.52
    Minority Interest0.060.03--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.280.00--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.030.920.52
    Equity Share Capital11.4611.4611.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.170.160.09
    Diluted EPS0.170.160.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.170.160.09
    Diluted EPS0.170.160.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Accel #Computers - Hardware #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:11 pm