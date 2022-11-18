Accel Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.49 crore, up 24.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.49 crore in September 2022 up 24.03% from Rs. 27.81 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2022 up 97.23% from Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.54 crore in September 2022 up 16.11% from Rs. 3.91 crore in September 2021.

Accel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in September 2021.

Accel shares closed at 17.60 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.89% returns over the last 6 months and 30.56% over the last 12 months.