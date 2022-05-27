Accel Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.23 crore, up 15.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.23 crore in March 2022 up 15.92% from Rs. 27.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2022 down 57.15% from Rs. 3.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.73 crore in March 2022 up 191.98% from Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2021.

Accel EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.71 in March 2021.

Accel shares closed at 21.75 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)