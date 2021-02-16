Accel Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 22.85 crore, up 1540.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.85 crore in December 2020 up 1540.78% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2020 up 55.69% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2020 up 331.15% from Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2019.

Accel shares closed at 12.25 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -2.85% returns over the last 6 months and 145.00% over the last 12 months.