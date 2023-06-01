ACCEDERE Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, up 70.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in March 2023 up 70.25% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 39.01% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 42.86% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

ACCEDERE shares closed at 60.00 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 27.52% returns over the last 6 months and 93.86% over the last 12 months.