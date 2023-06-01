English
    ACCEDERE Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, up 70.25% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ACCEDERE are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in March 2023 up 70.25% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 39.01% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 42.86% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

    ACCEDERE shares closed at 60.00 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 27.52% returns over the last 6 months and 93.86% over the last 12 months.

    ACCEDERE
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.500.750.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.500.750.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.180.160.07
    Depreciation0.050.040.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.300.170.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.380.05
    Other Income0.050.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.030.400.05
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.030.400.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.030.400.05
    Tax-0.01---0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.040.400.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.040.400.06
    Equity Share Capital4.764.764.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.830.14
    Diluted EPS-0.010.830.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.830.14
    Diluted EPS-0.010.830.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

