ACCEDERE Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, up 370.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in June 2023 up 370.71% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 104.49% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 122.22% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

ACCEDERE EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.46 in June 2022.

ACCEDERE shares closed at 63.65 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.08% returns over the last 6 months and 107.67% over the last 12 months.