English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ACCEDERE Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, up 77.95% Y-o-Y

    July 03, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ACCEDERE are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in March 2023 up 77.95% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 211.82% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 81.82% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

    ACCEDERE shares closed at 61.98 on June 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.93% returns over the last 6 months and 113.72% over the last 12 months.

    ACCEDERE
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.520.810.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.520.810.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.30--0.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.30---0.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.200.180.07
    Depreciation0.080.040.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.370.180.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.120.400.01
    Other Income0.050.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.060.420.02
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.070.420.02
    Exceptional Items-0.04----
    P/L Before Tax-0.110.420.02
    Tax-0.02--0.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.090.420.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.090.420.02
    Minority Interest0.04-0.010.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.050.410.04
    Equity Share Capital4.764.764.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.860.09
    Diluted EPS-0.010.860.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.860.09
    Diluted EPS-0.010.860.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #ACCEDERE #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jul 3, 2023 10:08 am