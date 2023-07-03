ACCEDERE Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, up 77.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in March 2023 up 77.95% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 211.82% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 81.82% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

ACCEDERE shares closed at 61.98 on June 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.93% returns over the last 6 months and 113.72% over the last 12 months.