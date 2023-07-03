ACCEDERE Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, up 77.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ACCEDERE are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in March 2023 up 77.95% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 211.82% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 81.82% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.
ACCEDERE shares closed at 61.98 on June 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.93% returns over the last 6 months and 113.72% over the last 12 months.
|ACCEDERE
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.52
|0.81
|0.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.52
|0.81
|0.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.30
|--
|0.12
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.30
|--
|-0.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.20
|0.18
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.04
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.37
|0.18
|0.12
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|0.40
|0.01
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|0.42
|0.02
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.07
|0.42
|0.02
|Exceptional Items
|-0.04
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.11
|0.42
|0.02
|Tax
|-0.02
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.09
|0.42
|0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.09
|0.42
|0.02
|Minority Interest
|0.04
|-0.01
|0.02
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.05
|0.41
|0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|4.76
|4.76
|4.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.86
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.86
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.86
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.86
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited