ACC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,987.34 crore, up 6.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ACC are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,987.34 crore in September 2022 up 6.36% from Rs. 3,748.90 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 91.09 crore in September 2022 down 120.29% from Rs. 449.04 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.24 crore in September 2022 down 89.13% from Rs. 775.27 crore in September 2021.
ACC shares closed at 2,270.10 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.33% returns over the last 6 months and -1.49% over the last 12 months.
|
|ACC
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,910.49
|4,393.27
|3,653.30
|Other Operating Income
|76.85
|75.12
|95.60
|Total Income From Operations
|3,987.34
|4,468.39
|3,748.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|634.70
|693.90
|479.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|437.37
|333.34
|264.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-222.61
|-188.69
|-119.08
|Power & Fuel
|1,316.64
|1,310.99
|787.34
|Employees Cost
|210.70
|216.16
|216.52
|Depreciation
|172.58
|163.80
|149.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,595.12
|1,677.36
|1,409.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-157.16
|261.53
|561.60
|Other Income
|68.82
|52.87
|63.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-88.34
|314.40
|625.58
|Interest
|17.69
|14.86
|17.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-106.03
|299.54
|608.46
|Exceptional Items
|-16.25
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-122.28
|299.54
|608.46
|Tax
|-31.19
|77.37
|159.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-91.09
|222.17
|449.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-91.09
|222.17
|449.04
|Equity Share Capital
|187.99
|187.99
|187.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.85
|11.83
|23.91
|Diluted EPS
|-4.85
|11.80
|23.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.85
|11.83
|23.91
|Diluted EPS
|-4.85
|11.80
|23.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited