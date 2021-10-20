ACC Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,748.90 crore, up 5.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,748.90 crore in September 2021 up 5.98% from Rs. 3,537.31 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 449.04 crore in September 2021 up 23.67% from Rs. 363.09 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 775.27 crore in September 2021 up 8.33% from Rs. 715.64 crore in September 2020.

ACC EPS has increased to Rs. 23.91 in September 2021 from Rs. 19.34 in September 2020.

ACC shares closed at 2,242.75 on October 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.50% returns over the last 6 months and 43.52% over the last 12 months.