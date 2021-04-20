ACC Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,291.88 crore, up 22.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,291.88 crore in March 2021 up 22.57% from Rs. 3,501.71 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 557.41 crore in March 2021 up 74.22% from Rs. 319.94 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 902.50 crore in March 2021 up 40.91% from Rs. 640.50 crore in March 2020.

ACC EPS has increased to Rs. 29.68 in March 2021 from Rs. 17.04 in March 2020.

ACC shares closed at 1,876.85 on April 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 20.10% returns over the last 6 months and 59.64% over the last 12 months.